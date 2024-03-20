Super Eagles players in high spirits ahead of Black Stars game, says coach

Super Eagles interim coach Finidi George has highlighted the high morale within the team's camp ahead of their anticipated clashes against Ghana's Black Stars and Mali.

With 22 players currently in attendance, including notable names like Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, the team commenced their preparations in Marrakech, with more players expected to join imminently, including Frank Onyeka and Francis Uzoho.

Regrettably, Napoli's Victor Osimhen will be sidelined due to injury for the upcoming friendlies.

Speaking on the team's progress, Finidi George expressed his contentment, noting the positive atmosphere within the squad.

"The players who are here have shown great dedication during training," he remarked. "Despite the light intensity due to recent travels, the team spirit remains high, and I'm pleased with our progress."

Ghana have also pitched camp in Morocco ahead of the friendly game with 16 players currently in camp.

The much-anticipated encounter between the Super Eagles and Ghana's Black Stars is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2024, promising an exciting showdown between the two footballing powerhouses.