SV Darmstadt can rescue ailing season — defiant fit-again Erich Berko insists

Ghanaian striker Erich Berko has registered his belief that SV Darmstadt have what it takes to rescue their ailing campaign.

Darmstadt are languishing at relegation zone after picking just 7 points in nine matches.

The performance of the team has put pressure on the technical department as well as the playing body.

However, Berko insists they have enough arsenal in their ranks to recover from their slump during a question & answer interview session.

"We can all read the table," says the offensive player in the second part of the Lilienblog documented conversation. In the first part of the conversation Berko had the test match against Homburg and his own sporting situation review.

Erich, as we talked in the last international break here, you said the league is very balanced and you have to be careful not to get an anti-run. Is this the feared anti-run?

Erich Berko: I think we can all read the table. We know that we absolutely need a liberation. There we will transcribe everything.

Now is international break. Did that come at the right time? Or would you rather have played further?

Erich Berko: The last league games from the boys were good. It just missed the reward. Of course, a break is good for focusing. But for me it's difficult to judge because I did not have that much. And talking about others is not my thing.

But given the current situation, the famous M question already arises ...

Erich Berko: The mentality question?

Erich Berko: Mentality is a term that is now used in football for every phase. I'm having a hard time with it. If you have seen the last league games, you can not ask the question. Against Bochum, for example, the team has come back and could still win. Even in the last home game, the team has not given up, but it tried to last. One tugs at the threesome.

But you can not really train the efficiency ...

Erich Berko: Yes. You can get a bit of self-confidence about the training. But what happens on matchday is different. We all know that we have to work on it.

The 25-year-old joined Darmstadt from Dynamo Dresden this summer after scoring 12 goals in 85 matches in a spell that lasted three years.

But he is yet to play a competitive match for his New after picking an injury during pre-season.

He returned to the pitch this week after a long while to play in their 1-0 friendly victory against fourth-tier side FC Homburg.