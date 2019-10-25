SWAG congratulates Kurt Okraku on GFA presidential victory

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has sent a congratulatory message to Kurt Okraku after winning the Ghana Football Association presidential seat on Friday.

Kurt Okraku led in the first round with 44 votes, followed by George Afriyie with 40 votes, Nana Yaw Amponsah 27 and Fred Pappoe 6 with Lawyer George Ankomah and Amanda Clinton pulling 0 votes.

In the second round, Kurt Okraku polled 59 votes representing 50 percent of total valid votes with George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah polling 43 and 16 votes respectively.

Since Kurt Okraku could not obtain the stipulated 50 percent plus one vote to be declared the winner, there was supposed to be a third-round election between George Afriyie and Kurt Okraku but George Afriyie decided not to continue with the process and conceded defeat.

Notwithstanding Afriyie’s concession, the GFA constitution still requires that voting must be done until such a time for Okraku to poll the mandatory 50 percent plus one vote.

Mr. Okraku succeeds former president Kwesi Nyantakyi who was banned from all football-related activities following the airing of Anas expose documentary titled "Number 12".

It is the first time in over 13 years that the GFA have had a President other than Kwesi Nyantakyi.

SWAG has sent a congratulatory message to the Dreams FC Executive Chairman upon the victory.