SWAG wishes Kotoko, Ashgold well in Africa

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana(SWAG) has sent its goodwill message to Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Obuasi Ashantigold, who are Ghana’s representatives at this year’s CAF inter-club competitions.

Both clubs begin their campaign today are in search for continental glory, which has eluded the country for more than a decade.

A statement signed by the president of the Association Kwabena Yeboah urged the two clubs to win their respective matches to bring smiles to their fans and Ghanaians as a whole.

Below is the full statement

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) express our collective support to Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and Ashantigold Sporting Club as they embark on their journeys in this year's CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup respectively.

Having emerged Champions of the GFA-NC tier 1 and 2 competitions, it is our firm belief that you are best placed to represent and make Ghana proud in the two competitions.

The interest of Ghana football as a whole will be best served with your progress in your respective competitions.

As you go into this weekend's duels, be rest assured that the thoughts and prayers of the entire Ghanaian football fraternity especially the umbrella body of Sports Journalists is firmly behind you. We are super confident that both the Porcupine Warriors and the Aboakese lads will be great ambassadors for our nation. We wish you all the best. Faaaaabulous- Aboakesie.

Signed Kwabena Yeboah (President)