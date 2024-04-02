Swedish club Elfsborg sign Ghanaian youngster Rufai Mohammed from Inter Allies

IF Elfsborg announce the arrival of young Ghanaian center-back Rufai Mohammed, who joins from Inter Allies FC on a contract extending through the 2028 season.

Expressing his joy, Rufai remarks, "I am very happy to be here. The people I have met in and around the team are amazing and very helpful."

Having previously trained with the U19 squad and played matches with the U21 during a spring stint in 2023, Rufai reveals his strong desire to return and become an integral part of Elfsborg.

The environment at Elfsborg holds a sense of familiarity for Rufai, as he reunites with fellow Ghanaian and childhood friend Jalal Abdullai, whom he grew up with in the same village and received football education alongside at Inter Allies' academy.

Reflecting on his experiences, Rufai recalls his time representing Ghana's national youth team, particularly as captain during the WAFU tournament where they clinched third place.

Describing himself as tall, strong, and defensively resolute, Rufai is eager to integrate into Elfsborg's first team, expressing his enthusiasm for contributing positively to the team's future endeavors.

With a forward-looking attitude, Rufai is eager to commence his journey with Elfsborg, eager to make meaningful contributions on and off the field.