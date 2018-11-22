Swedish side Linköping City interested in signing Goteborg midfielder Lawson Sabah permanently

Swedish lower tier side Linköping City FC have expressed interest in signing Ghanaian midfielder Lawson Sabah on a permanent deal, Ghanasoccernet understands.

Sabah, 21, was loaned to Linköping City by Goteborg in April and was expected to return to his parent club next year.

However, Linköping City is said to be in talks with Goteborg for Sabah to sign a permanent contract after impressing greatly in the third-tier league.

The youngster is also interested in staying with Linköping.

He featured 27 times, scoring a goal as Linköping City escaped the drop by placing 9th in the standings.