Switchbacks FC announce signing of Ghanaian defender Wahab Ackwei ahead of 2024 USL Championship

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC confirmed the signing of Ghanaian defender Wahab Ackwei for the upcoming 2024 USL Championship season.

The deal is awaiting approval from the league and federation.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Ackwei stated,

"I'm thrilled to join this well-organized and amazing team. Can't wait to get started and hopefully achieve something wonderful with the fantastic fans. Ready to fight for the badge!"

Previously playing for Rio Grande Valley FC, the 27-year-old earned 2022 Championship All-League Second Team honours, contributing to 56 appearances and the team's advancement to the USL Championship Playoffs.

Originally from Ghana, Ackwei boasts a total of 72 championship appearances in his career, playing for New York Red Bulls II and Loudoun United FC.

With four goals, five assists, a duel success rate of 60.3%, and a tackle success rate of 63.9%, he brings valuable experience.

Switchbacks Technical Director and Assistant Coach James Chambers expressed delight, saying,

"Wahab has been a primary target for us. I'm excited to have him on board and integrate him into the 2024 group. He’ll bring a great mentality to the team, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the organization."