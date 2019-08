Sensational teen Tahiru Awuduhas penned a two-year contract extension with Medeama SC.

Tahiru signed the dotted line for a new two-year deal that will keep him at the Mauves until summer 2023.

The club's official statement reads "Tahiru Awudu has signed a two-year contract extension which will tie him to the club until January 2023."

The 19-year-old joined the Tarkwa-based outfit last year.

He is expected to leave the shores of the country in the coming days for a foreign deal.