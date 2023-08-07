GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Takoradi Technical University honours outstanding female team Hasaacas Ladies

Published on: 07 August 2023
Hasaacas Ladies coach Yusif Basigi receiving an award on behalf of the team

The Governing Council of Takoradi Technical University has honoured outstanding female team Hasaacas Ladies for their sterling feat on  domestic and continental front. 

Despite losing the women's Premier League title to rivals Ampem Darkoa Ladies back-to-back, Hasmal has been a trail-blazer in the West African nation.

In 2021, the Takoradi-based outfit clinched the WAFU Zone B tournament  in Abidjan after beating Rivers Angels of Nigeria 3:1 to win the WAFU

The prestigious accolade was bestowed on the club during the inaugural edition of the Annual Takoradi Technical University Sports Awards, a grand occasion held at the esteemed school’s Auditorium on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Hasaacas Ladies coach Yusif Basigi received the award on behalf of the club at the university auditorium at the weekend.

