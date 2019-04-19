Talent Tavern: Hellas Verona's 16-year-old goal machine Philip Yeboah turning heads in Italy

Ghanaian kid Philip Ankrah Yeboah is grabbing the headlines in the Italian Youth League with Hellas Verona with his devastating scoring form.

Yeboah is the reason why Hellas Verona's Under 17 are fighting for a place in the playoffs in Group B.

He has scored 24 goals in 23 league appearances this season, including banging in four in the last match against Padua which they won 5-1 away.

Ankrah- who was scouted in Italy by agency ArthurLegacy, is expected to sign his first professional contract this summer.

"He has speed, physical strength and the ability to exploit spaces. He is learning to play more with the team,'' Hellas Verona youth team coach Nicola Corrent told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

''He is the designated finisher, his companions serve him best and he repays with a great spirit of sacrifice.''

Ankrah, 16, was born in Drobo in the Bono Region of Ghana.

His father Twum moved him to Italy in 2012 and was snapped up by Hellas Verona in 2014 where his talent is being honed.

Just like they did for Godfred Donsah, ArthrLegacy hope to push Ankrah to the every top.