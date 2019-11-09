Talent Tavern: Inter Milan's Enoch Owusu earns Italy U15 invitation

Young, talented Ghanaian-Italian kid Enoch Owusu plays for the U15 side of Inter Milan.

Birthed in Bergamo, in the Lombardy region, he was recruited by the Italian club prior to his 13th birthday after impressing scouts.

Owusu plays as a right winger for the Nerazzurri in the juvenile championship in Italy.

The offensive-minded player has scored four goals in 9 games so far this season after increasing his tally against Bologna on match day nine.

Owusu scored a double against Cremona on 6 October, 2019 and the match report on Inter’s website stated that he checked in from the left wing evaded an onrushing defender and then slotted the ball home.

He repeated the same act in the 31st minute of the game.

His performances caught the attention of the Italian Federation's youth scouts and was subsequently invited to the national team on the 3 October, 2019 together with his teammates Tommaso Ricordi and Kevin Maussi Martins to a rally held in Coverciano.

The rally in Coverciano is a gathering of young talents from clubs across the country, where they are grouped into teams to play matches among themselves after which the number will be whittled down.

Owusu has played 40 minutes and he is hoping to make the final cut.

He has played in all nine games for Inter Milan this season.

His parents are James Owusu and Madam Emilia Owusu.

By Richard Gyasi