Talented Ghanaian teen Moses Ayidem set to join Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg

Teen sensation Moses Ayidem is reportedly on the verge of joining Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old will be leaving Ghana for Austria next week to complete his move from West Africa Football Academy.

The talented attacker is expected to sign a five-year deal with Red Bull Salzburg.

Moses Ayidem had a decent campaign in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, making 18 appearances and scoring a goal for WAFA.

Unfortunately, the Sogakope-based club could not sustain their topflight status as they suffered relegation.

Despite WAFA's demotion, the youngster was one of the brightest spot in a difficult season.

Ayidem is following the footsteps of former WAFA players Majeed Ashimeru, Samuel Tetteh and Gideon Mensah as products of the Ghanaian club to play for Red Bull Salzburg.