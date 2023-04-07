Tamale City bus wasn't attacked due to free entrance - Aduana rep

Isaac Koomson, the Greater Accra Regional Representative of Aduana Stars has defended the club's decision to allow free entrance indicating that it never played a role in the attacks on Tamale City last Sunday.

Tamale City, after their defeat to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in the matchday 25 encounter reported attacks on the team bus by fans of their opponents resulting in a number of injuries.

While many have blamed the management's decision to allow free entrance as a factor in increasing the danger which caused Tamale City to be victims of the violent attacks, Koomson says it was normal for fans to troupe in and not with any malicious mindset.

"No, I don't think so because at this time the people were going to come to the stadium. When you are winning matches and you are leading the league, definitely supporters will come. They are going to come anyway. Everything that happened never happened at the stadium. When the bus got out of the stadium, then they started throwing the stones at the blind side of the management,” he told Citi FM.

Aduana have now been temporarily banned from playing at home and will settle for another venue in their remaining five home fixtures.

They still lead the log with 44 points after 25 matches.