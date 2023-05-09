Tamale City CEO denies King Faisal's claim of fielding an unqualified player

Tamale City Chief Executive Mohammed Iddi has discarded King Faisal's protest against his team for allegedly using an unqualified player in their 4-0 victory in the Ghana Premier League match week 30.

King Faisal stated that Isaac Mensah who cap[tained Tamale City in that victory was registered in the FIFA Connect System under two different identities and dates of birth, rendering him ineligible to play in the match.

They further claimed that Mensah was ineligible to play because he was loaned out to Tamale City and should have returned to his parent club, Sekondi Hasaacas, at the end of the loan.

In response, Iddi declared that Mensah is a member of his team and that there is no doubt about it.

“Isaac Mensah is a Tamale City player and there’s no doubt about that. We took him from Hasaacas in the 2019/20 season and he was not released for us on loan," he told Oyerepa FM.

"Because if you release a player on loan, you must specifically make sure that all documents are about the loan.

“Isaac didn’t have a contract with Hasaacas, he was released to us and we registered him. He has been with us for the past three seasons.

The forward is Tamale City's second top scorer with six goals in 24 appearances.