Tamale City CEO says attack by Aduana fans will affect stadium attendance

Chief Executive Officer of Tamale Mohammed Iddi has expressed disappointment in the actions of some reported fans of Aduana Stars who attacked Tamale City after their clash in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

In a game that was almost ending in a draw, a 10 minute stoppage time was added which Aduana Stars capitalized on to claim all three points thanks to Isaac Mintah's spot kick in the dying embers of the game at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

However, the fans of Aduana seem to be unsatisfied with the winning thereby pelting stones on the bus of the away team which left several players injured.

Against the backdrop of poor attendance at various stadia on matchdays, Mohammed Iddi says such behaviour would only worsen the problem.

According to him, such acts go a long way to denigrate the safety of match venues which as a result would reduce attendance

“When you are doing something wrong, you should know that the law will take care of that.

“Football brings us together; we are one family.

“For the past month, we are preaching about raising spectators at the various venues, such acts by these supporters of Aduana FC will scare people away from watching the league,” he told Citi FM.

Aduana Stars have been effectively banned from using their home venue by the GFA.