Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed expecting a difficult game against King Faisal

Head coach of Tamale City, Hamza Mohamed has admitted he is looking forward to a difficult game against King Faisal as both teams continue their survival battle at the Tamale Stadium.

The two teams will engage each other on Saturday after playing Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in their previous games respectively. Tamale City managed a draw on Sunday night against the defending champions in a pulsating encounter while King Faisal succumbed to two late goals in a disappointing loss to Hearts of Oak.

While both teams prepare to bounce back to winning ways, Hamza Mohammed the coach indicates that he is aware of the situation and will be careful going into the game.

“I’m anticipating a difficult match because I know how King Faisal play.

“But we will step up our preparation and make sure that we get those three points to improve our points and build up on the log,” Mohammed told StarTimes.

Both clubs have 36 points and are ranked 15th and 16th, respectively, with Tamale City ahead of their opponents due to a higher goal difference.