Tarkwa Nsuaem Assembly and residents warn NSA over stadium takeover

The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly and its residents have warned the National Sports Authority (NSA) over a reported clandestine move to take managerial charge of the newly built Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium.

The assembly are incensed by reports that top officials of the NSA are lobbying to take charge of the 10,000 seater capacity stadium when its completed this year.

Works on the modern facility is nearing completion - which will serve as the home ground for Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC.

However, even before the facility, which is being funded by Goldfields is completed and handed over, talks over which outfit manages the stadium has sparked controversy in the mining town.

Football fans in Tarkwa predominantly Medeama and Tarkwa United fans have kicked against any move to hand the facility to the National Sports Authority.

They have thus warned officials of the NSA from going further in their pursuit to gazump the management of the ultra modern stadium.

When completed the facility will be handed over to the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal assembly but that move is being threatened amid claims of NSA lobbying to manage the facility.

Goldfields have pumped an increased $16.3 million for the redevelopment of the Tarkwa NA Aboso Park.

Goldfields will hand over the facility to the Municipal assembly when its completed in 2022.

The Municipal assembly will be in charge of the management of the new stadium which will also serve various sporting interest in Tarkwa and its environs.

Medeama will largely benefit from the new edifice as the only Premier League football club in Tarkwa and the Western region.

The 10,000 seater capacity, which is fully covered, is estimated to cost $16 million and is being funded by Goldfields Ghana Limited.

The stadium will act as an economic invigorator and will contribute to strengthening the image of the mining town.

The revamped venue will also feature a complete seating capacity and involves redesigning the pitch, VIP, media stands, tickets boot, drainage amongst others.

The edifice will also boast an electronic scoreboard running around its perimeter.