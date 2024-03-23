GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
'Teamwork makes the dream work' - Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku reacts after Black Satellites' Gold medal win

Published on: 23 March 2024
The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has expressed his delight following the triumph of the Black Satellites in the 2023 African Games.

Ghana's U-20 Men's football team concluded a string of impressive performances with a dramatic late victory over Uganda, securing the gold medal in the competition. Jerry Afriyie's 90th-minute goal secured Ghana's place in the annals of African Games history.

In response to the success, Okraku took to his official social media handle to acknowledge the feat, emphasising the importance of teamwork stating, "Teamwork makes the dream work."

The gold medal win marked a double success for Ghana in football, as the Black Princesses had earlier defeated Nigeria in the Women's football final to secure another gold medal.

Ghana's overall success in the African Games saw them finish sixth on the medal table, with a total of 19 medals across various disciplines, bringing their overall medal count to 68.

The achievements underscored Ghana's prowess and commitment to excellence in sports on the continental stage.

