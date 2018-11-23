GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Techiman City chief Micky Charles warns 'go-slow' Normalisation Committee

Published on: 23 November 2018
Charles Kwadwo Ntim

Techiman City FC president Charles Kwadwo Ntim has warned the Normalisation Committee to double up their efforts or face the wrath of clubs. 

Ntim, affectionately called Mickey Charles, believes the Committee is doing very little to get football return in the country.

''The honeymoon period for the Normalization Committee is past, so they should provide us with road maps. The Normalization Committee should lift up their game before some of us lose it. Because so far we have been very charitable with them,'' he is quoted as saying.

''We need the road map between now and 31st December.''

