Techiman Eleven Wonders dismisses Enos Adepah sacking reports

Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders has debunked reports that they have sacked Enos Adepah from his role as coach of the club.

Reports went rife on Monday that the Premier League newcomers has sever ties with coach Adepah just few months after taking over over the club.

However, the Techiman-based outfit released a statement to refute the reports - claiming that the soft-spoken trainer is still at post.

Adepa replaced Abdul Gamel Mumuni after less than eleven games into the season following their absymal start to the campaign.

Eleven Wonders finished the first round of the league on 14th position with seventeen points.