TECNO Mobile Ghana donates to Black Stars ahead of AFCON 2023

TECNO Mobile Ghana, the official smartphone partner of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has donated Camon phones to the Black Stars as part of their support for the team in the lead up to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D'Ivoire.

This gesture reinforces TECNO's commitment to the GFA and the Black Stars and serves as a token of encouragement for the team as they prepare to compete in the prestigious tournament.

Ernest Sonkoh, Channel Manager at TECNO Mobile Ghana, expressed the company's excitement about the partnership and their belief in the Black Stars' ability to excel in the tournament. "We wish the Black Stars well going into the AFCON. We believe in the players and their technical team, and we urge them to go all the way in the tournament in Cote D'Ivoire," he said.

Sonkoh further highlighted the significance of TECNO's association with football and the Black Stars, stating, "As an entity, we think it's a worthy investment coming into partnership with the Ghana Football Association to develop football in this country, and it couldn't have been any better associating our brand with football and, for that matter, our gallant Black Stars."

The Black Stars arrived in Abidjan on Wednesday, four days before their first game, which is set for Sunday, January 14, 2024, against Cape Verde. With their sights set on winning their fifth AFCON title, Chris Hughton's men are determined to make a strong start to the tournament.