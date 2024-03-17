Teenager Ibrahim Osman responds to Black Stars invitation with a goal for Nordsjaelland

Nordjaelland's Ibrahim Osman, a recent addition to the Black Stars squad, showcased his talent in a Danish Super Lig clash against Randers FC on Sunday.

The 19-year-old sensation entered the game as a substitute at the 53rd-minute mark, immediately making an impact by securing his team's opening goal in the 68th minute.

However, despite Osman's contribution, Nordjaelland couldn't hold on to their lead as Rander equalized in the dying moments of the match.

Despite the draw, Osman's performance was notable, adding to his already impressive season statistics of two goals and four assists in 19 appearances.

His promising displays have earned him a spot in Ghana's national team for upcoming friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda later this month.

This call-up signifies a significant milestone for the Right to Dream Academy graduate, who has now caught the attention of national team coach Otto Addo.

Furthermore, Osman's talent hasn't gone unnoticed by clubs abroad, as he is set to join Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League during the upcoming summer transfer window.

With his rapid rise and consistent performances, Osman's future in football looks bright as he prepares to make his mark on the international and club stage.