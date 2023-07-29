TEN teams promoted to 2023/24 Ghana Division One League

The Ghana FA have confirmed the 10 teams that have gained promotion to compete in the 2023/24 Access Bank Division One League which commences on 4th October 2023.

Paga Afeni FC, Wa Power SC, Northern City FC, and Techiman Liberty will replace Kassena Nan-Kana, Kumbung Binbiem, Berekum Arsenal and Unity FC who were relegated from Zone One.

Former Premier League side, Cape Coast Venomous Vipers look set to renew their rivalry with Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs in Zone Two of the second tier. PAC Academy, Rospac SC and Venomous Vipers will compete in Zone Two where Kenpong Academy, Asoakwa Deportivo FC and Pacific Heroes were relegated.

Another former top-flight club and two-time NTN FA Cup winners, Okwawu United returned to the Division One of Ghana football after being relegated to the third tier in 2017. In Zone Three, Okwawu United, Still Believe, and Home Stars are bracing themselves for a competitive season as they replace A5 Rences FC, Tudu Mighty Jets and Tema Youth who were relegated from this zone.

By Suleman Asante