TEN teams relegated from Division One League as GFA releases final league standings

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released the final league tables for the 2022/23 Access Bank Division One League, and a total of ten teams have been relegated from the second tier of Ghana football.

In Zone One A, Eleven Wonders topped that zone to earn a spot in the play-off against Tano Bofoakwa. Debutants Kassena Nan-Kana and Kumbung Binbiem failed to extend their stay in the division and will return to the third tier after just a year.

Berekum Arsenal and Unity FC also suffered relegation in Zone One B. Premier League bound Tano Bofoakwa finished top of this zone.

For Zone Two, Kenpong Football Academy, Asokwa Deportivo FC and Pacific Heroes have been relegated as Nations FC will make their debut the in top flight next season after winning the zone.

Kpando Heart of Lions emerged as champions of Zone 3 to return to the Premier League with six games to spare while A5 Rences FC, Tudu Mighty Jets and Tema Youth will not taste Division One football next season after being relegated.