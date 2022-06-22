Teshie Gbugblah Oblahiaa Mantse commends Bright Addae Foundation 

Original Nii Martey Laryea I has commended former FIFA U20 World Cup medalist Bright Adde for his initiative to support the needy in the societies.

Nii Martey Laryea I made these remarks when the Ghanaian international paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace, Teshie, Accra.

"I'm glad to have you in my palace today. First of all, let me commend you for your initiative to support the needy. Establishing a foundation that is meant to support the needy with the little that you earn".

Nii Martey Laryea I furthermore pledge his support for Bright Addae and the foundation.

"I will not hesitate to support your foundation anytime you call on me for support. Your colleague footballers should emulate your initiative to also help the needy in their communities to help curb poverty in the remote areas."

Addae on his part expressed his profound gratitude to Nii Martey Laryea I for the nice reception and thanked him for opening his doors for the Bright Addae Foundation.

"I'm honoured to meet you today. Thank you for transforming and changing lives through your philanthropic efforts. As a youth, I will always pray for God to grant you more years to do more".

The Administrative cum Operations Manager of the Bright Addae Foundation, Dickson Boadi noted that the Foundation will soon formally announce Nii Martey Laryea I as a patron so that together they can change and transform more lives.

According to him, the Foundation will be travelling to the Upper West regional capital Wa to honour the former Ghana Football Association President and CAF Vice President, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Mr. Boadi added that about ten thousand customised exercise books will be distributed to schools in the region.

Nii Martey Laryea I finally prayed for the former Ghana U20 player and his team and assured them of his unflinching support.