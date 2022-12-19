"The eight wonder"- Ghana winger Christian Atsu delighted after Messi wins World Cup

Christian Atsu has reacted after Lionel Messi finally laid his hands on the coveted World Cup trophy.

The seven-time Ballon d'or netted a brace as Argentina defeated France on penalties in the final to win the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Messi's Paris Saint Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe forced the game into extra time with a sensational hat-trick.

However, Emi Martinez was the hero for Argentina as he saved two penalties to help the South Americans to victory.

Atsu, who represented Ghana at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, shared his excitement after seeing Messi win the trophy.

"The eight wonder of the world," he wrote on Twitterwith a lovely photo of Messi.

Messi made his first appearance at the World Cup in Germany, but had to wait till his fifth tournament to win the biggest prize in football.

He was crowned player of the tournament in Qatar after scoring seven goals, which was only bettered by Mbappe, who scored eight.