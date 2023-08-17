The match against Medeama is not a do or die affair - Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede

Remo Stars SC head coach Daniel Ogunmodede insists the club's CAF Champions League game against Medeama SC is not a do or die affair.

The Nigerians travel to Ghana to face the reigning Ghana Premier League champions in the first leg of the first preliminary round of the competition.

The match will take place at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, August 2023, and the second leg will go ahead in Nigeria in a week's time.

Ogunmodede believes Sunday’s encounter is going to be a normal game even though the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria is one of the strongest on the continent.

"Football is not a do or die affair, but it is normal in football. You can imagine Man City and Manchester United playing in the same Manchester, so is always like this, it is a derby, so Ghana and Nigeria countries from the same West Africa region, the rivalry is normal," Ogunmodede told Ghanasportspage.com

This is the first ever meeting of the two teams in any football competition. The winner of the tie advances to the next round to face Guinean giants Horoya AC before the group stage.