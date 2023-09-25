"The mission is to go back to WAFCON and win it"- GFA boss Kurt Okraku tells Black Queens

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has charged the Black Queens to qualify for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and possibly win the next edition.

The Black Stars queens are off to a bright start in the WAFCON qualifiers after brushing aside Rwanda in the first-leg of their encounter in Kigali. Ghana, who lead the tie 7-0, will host Rwanda on Tuesday in Accra as the journey to the 2024 Women's AFCON continues.

Kurt Okraku visited the team at their base in Accra to encourage the players and technical team ahead of Tuesday's match.

“I will say ayekoo to you for the sacrifices and the good work you are doing towards Ghana’s qualification. If you are a member of this family, I am sure you are already proud of yourself. Ghana is appreciative and proud of what you’re doing and that should be your first line of satisfaction,” he said.

“This mission is to make the Nation great and strong. We want to restore the pride of the country. We want to return to the times when Ghana qualified for the World Cup and the Black Queens showed up.

“What I see here is a national team made up of a group of ladies who are committed towards our country, Ghana .

“Your FA and the government is committed towards what you’re doing and will continue to support what you’re doing”.

He continued: “We have a clear mission to go back to the AFCON and to win an AFCON trophy. I have no doubt we have the right levels of talent to make it all the way but talent alone is not enough.

“Let’s be focused and maintain the good team spirit that we have - because that is the only way we can make it."