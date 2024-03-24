The new Ghanaian 'jewel' tipped to follow in illustrious footsteps of legendary Asamoah Gyan

The new diamond of Ghanaian football is only 17 years - and has an incredible talent and promising future waiting to smash the world.

Jerry Afriyie, the newest jewel and brightest teenage talent is a product of Sunyani-based lower division side Thought FC.

The hugely talented forward has sent tongues wagging lyrical about his immense quality after a breakthrough with Ghana's famous youth team - the Black Satellites.

Ghana's newest promising player is a crack, who wields enormous qualities to scale up the ladder in continental and global football with the right career path plan.

The youngster again delivered a belter against Uganda for his native Ghana as they won gold in the 2023 Africa Games Men Football tournament on Friday.

Cometh the hour! Cometh the moment! as the highly-rated forward - likened to the legendary Asamoah Gyan, stepped up in style to deliver victory for the Black Satellites infront of over 40,000 fans at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It's been an astonishing campaign for the talented teenager as people can't stop raving about his abilities.

The phenomenal forward is just a goal poacher, composed finisher and can score with both feet. He possesses very impressive mid-range and long-range shooting skills and now touted as the next big thing.

Afriyie's composure, technique, skillset, ball control, vision, awareness, confidence, power and ability to orchestrate or provide dynamism in the final third needs to be studied in schools for his age.

With Ghana heading to a potential extra-time against the Uganda Hippos, the West African nation needed someone to step up to the occasion.

And boy he did!- Ghana erupted as he rattled home a brilliant piledriver on the stroke of full time to separate the two sides and most crucially restore joy and peace to the country's football in the powerful West African nation.

Afriyie captured the moment in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Friday March 22, 2024, as he scored a thunderbolt from the edge of the box to secure a 1-0 win against an impressive Uganda side to clinch gold in the African Games.

The goal that won Ghana its first gold medal in men’s football at the #AfricanGames in 13 years. Jerry Afriyie, take a bow 🚀 pic.twitter.com/PYt3DNuBSJ — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 22, 2024

Jerry Afriyie's goal against Uganda in the 2023 African Games Final. The medal goal 🪙 pic.twitter.com/07qxUD97Mr — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) March 22, 2024

Michael Ephson scored the decisive goal as 🇬🇭 Ghana beat 🇸🇳 Senegal 1-0 in the men's football semifinal. But the assist from Jerry Afriyie was everything. 🔥 #Accra2023 #AfricanGames pic.twitter.com/BTLoqG6Fdp — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 20, 2024

Jerry Afriyie should be in the next Black Stars call up, what a gem pic.twitter.com/SN3pi7qxCL — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) March 22, 2024

His eye-catching goals in the Africa tournament has piqued curiosity of fans in Ghana, Africa and around the world.

A frightening prospect, Afriyie could be the next big star for Ghana if he keeps his head above waters.

With a seamless level of intelligence, the talented Ghanaian, who will turn 18 in November 2024, is considered better player than many others in his age category.