‘The referee came to win for them’ – Jimmy Cobblah claims after defeat to Nations FC

Great Olympics tactician, Jimmy Cobblah has accused referee Benjamin Sefah of aiding Nations FC secure a narrow win over his side in their matchday 24 premier league clash.

Olympics travelled to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, April 5 2024 to play the premier league debutants but were denied a point by Razak Simpson’s stoppage time brilliant free-kick which beat Benjamin Asare in post.

Cobblah told StarTimes at full time: “The referee came to win for them. Right from the beginning I came to the match commissioner. I told the fourth referee, look he (the center referee) has declared his intention too early. I mean unacceptable, unacceptable referee today.”

Cobblah has subsequently been charged by the GFA for his comments.

Great Olympics are currently in 12th position on 31 points and they host Bechem United for their next game.

By Suleman Asante