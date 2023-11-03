"The result was better than the performance"- Accra Lions coach James Francis after Heart of Lions win

Accra Lions assistant coach, James Francis believes his team can do much better despite defeating Heart of Lions in the matchday 8 encounter in the Ghana Premier League.

The Accra-based club ended Heart of Lions' unbeaten run after earning 2-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Ali Mohammed and Daniel Awuni's first-half goals were enough for the host to secure all three points. Christian Agyemang pulled one back late for the visitors.

"The result was better than the performance and I think all the players know this. We all know we can play better, we've played better than this in the last two games," he said in the post-match presser.

"Today, I think when we went a goal up in the early stages, we were a lit bit nervous. The nerves crept into our play. We haven't been such a situation yet in terms of this season also it is another learning opportunity for our players because to take the lead and lose our composure is not how we should play.

"However, overall I am happy with the result and we need to prepare for Biabiani."

Accra Lions travel to the Dun's Park to play Bibiani GoldStars on matchday 9 of the season.