The rise of Ghana’s football day by day

Ghana, as a country in West Africa, can’t be separated from European influence. There are many things that Europeans, especially the British, brought to Ghana, one of which was football. In the past, football never came out of the ground until the first professional match in 1882.

The match was a milestone for what’s called Ghana’s football revolution. The first professional club was founded in 1903, triggering the establishment of others.

Time passed and in the era of Ghana's first President Kwame Nkrumah, football in Ghana was in a golden age. Football in those days was used as a weapon to show that Ghana was on a par with European countries. The sport was seen as a fair medium of resistance and what is fairer than a sports match?

Football as black pride

With football, Africans can prove that they can compete with Europeans. They may take centuries to compete with Europeans in the fields of technology, welfare, economics and so on, but with football, what they need is intense training coupled with the recruitment of talented young people.

Football is under threat of political instability

Political instability is a bad characteristic of Africa. This is the reason why many African countries are always in a transition period and are haunted by the shadow of military coups and civil wars. Directly or indirectly, political instability will affect everything related to football and this is not limited to African countries but also those in other continents.

Today's situation

Today, Ghana’s football is in a pleasant situation. The Ghana local league is passionate as more and more big sponsors are involved.

Some popular clubs like Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals are the most extravagant and they regularly send talented players to European leagues.

However, sending Ghana's young players to Europe has both positive and negative sides.

The positive side is that local players have the chance to play at the highest level. The downside is that the local league will lack quality young players.

Strong indications that Ghana is increasingly taken into account in the football world

There are some strong indications that a national football team is taken into account in the football world but one indication represents everything; “the value” of the team in various global gambling exchanges.

It sounds strange and may not be ethical for many people but the reality is just like that.

Germany or Brazil, for example, are always seeded in the famous soccer gambling exchanges, which indicates that they are seen as having a very big chance to win most of matches.

Ghana, on the other hand, has a good improvement in its reputation in global gambling exchanges and this implies that the quality of the Ghana national team has been increasing over time.

