"The team lacked urgency"- Asamoah Gyan questions attitude of Black Meteors players

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has expressed disappointment in the performance of the Black Meteors at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

The team exited the competition at the group stage, failing to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Gyan, who earlier reacted on social media, questioned the attitude of the players in the games against Morocco and Guinea.

“Everyone understood what I tweeted [after the game]. I didn’t watch the full first two games but when you look at the things that happened against Morocco, you could see them break on the counterattack and you will see just a few defenders [of the Black Meteors] while the others are left behind jogging,” he told Asempa FM.

“It was as if they didn’t have any sense of urgency. That is where I realised [there were issues].

“When I watched the game [vs Guinea], you could see individuals even struggle to put together 2-3 passes and when we lose the ball, we are not aggressive enough to win it back.

“We have the players but how to approach the game is what we lack.

“How do we expect to win a game like this?” he quizzed.