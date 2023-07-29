The verdict ‘will save the career of players’ – Eric Esso reacts to reversal of GFA sanctions by CAS

Former AshantiGold midfielder, Eric Esso has welcomed the ruling delivered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which upholds the appeals filed by players involved in the AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC match-fixing case.

According to the CAS Arbitral Award, issued on Thursday, July 27, 2023 the appeals of the 22 listed players, including Alex Aso were upheld, resulting in the annulment of the sanctions previously imposed on them by the GFA July 13, 2022.

As a result, the players' participation in the 2022/23 football season was allowed by the GFA after the CAS granted a provisional measure (STAY) in fully assisting the players to register for clubs of their choosing which saw Esso move to Hearts of Oak.

The GFA was further ordered by CAS to contribute CHF300 each to the 21 players (1st Applicants) and CHF 3,000 to Richard Lamptey (2nd Applicant) to cover legal fees and other expenses related to the CAS proceedings.

“The verdict is good for football. It will save the career of players so that their talents will not go waste,” Esso told Accra-based Max FM.

By Suleman Asante