There is no more euphoria about Hearts-Kotoko super clash – Ex Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye

Published on: 09 December 2023
Former Ghana international, Dan Quaye has bemoaned the lack of excitement that greets matches between his former club, Hearts and Kotoko in recent times.

The two giants of Ghana football will lock horns at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, December 10 2023 which will undoubtedly be in the spotlight on matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League.

Quaye has however stated that the palpable excitement generated ahead of clashes between the two big hitters in his playing days is long gone. He observed that there was no sign of a meeting between the two big boys on Sunday.

He told Kessben FM: “In our time you would have noticed that there was a big. This is due to the below par performance of the players. You would have seen people in their replica jerseys from Monday and flags flying on vehicles but you don’t see there is a big game coming up.”

The kick-off time is at 3pm with Hearts of Oak being the home side having moved their matches to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium due to the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium.

By Suleman Asante 

