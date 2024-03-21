There is nothing friendly when you play Ghana - Nigeria coach Finidi George

Nigeria interim coach Finidi George is determined to lead the Super Eagles to victory in their upcoming friendly clash against Ghana on Friday.

The highly anticipated match between Nigeria and Ghana will take place in Marrakesh, Morocco, reigniting their long-standing football rivalry.

Both teams will be vying for a win, with Nigeria aiming to build on their runner-up finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, while Ghana seeks redemption after a disappointing group stage exit in the same tournament.

Speaking about the significance of the upcoming contest, Finidi emphasized the seriousness of matches between the two nations, stating, "They call it friendly matches, but there is really nothing friendly when you play, especially Ghana. Matches between our countries are serious duels and are always seen as battles by our people."

Reflecting on Ghana's performance at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, Finidi acknowledged their determination to bounce back, saying, "The Black Stars did not perform that well at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, and they will be keen to banish that memory."

Despite missing four players including striker Victor Osimhen due to injury, Finidi expressed confidence in his team, affirming, "I have confidence in the team that we have here that they will wear the green-white-green with pride and with patriotic fervour."