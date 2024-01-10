'They have every right to be annoyed' - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe empathises with frustrated Hearts fans

Hearts of Oak board member Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has candidly acknowledged the frustration of the club's supporters, affirming that their discontent is entirely justified.

The Phobians have been grappling with challenges, from narrowly avoiding relegation last season to ongoing struggles in the current campaign.

Dr Tamakloe, in a sincere revelation, disclosed that even the board members are not immune to distress when the team faces difficulties.

Addressing the concerns of passionate Hearts of Oak supporters, he called for patience and understanding, emphasising that the club's leadership is fully aware of the challenges and is actively working to address them.

To alleviate supporters' concerns, Dr. Tamakloe revealed that concerted efforts are underway to appoint a new head coach before the commencement of the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

"The supporters have every right to be annoyed when the team is not doing well, but they should remember we're also not happy when the team is not winning, so they should calm down," he conveyed in an interview with Promise FM.

"We're working very hard behind the scenes, and I can assure them there will be a head coach before the second rounds commence," he added.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions currently find themselves in 10th place on the table and are still without a substantive coach following the departure of Dutch trainer Martinus Koopman.