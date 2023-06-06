"This is for us all"- Ernest Nuamah dedicates hat-trick of awards to FC Nordsjaelland teammates

Ghanaian youngster, Ernest Nuamah has shared his excitement after an 'incredible' season in the Danish Superliga with FC Nordsjaelland.

The 19-year-old helped the Wild Tigers finish the season in second place and was named the Player of the Year.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate also scooped the Best Player in Spring as well as Young Player of the Year in Denmark.

"An incredible season, reflecting back on an unforgettable season filled with passion and resilience. We've fought hard as a youthful team & our silver medal is a shining emblem of our hard work. This is for us all, my teammates, coaches and the fans (wild tigers). Proud Asafo Boy,' he wrote on social media.

Nuamah's blistering performances has earned him his maiden Black Stars invite for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar on June 18.

He is expected to make Ghana's squad for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco later this month.

The teen sensation is reportedly on the radar of several clubs with Olympique Marseille already preparing a bid for the youngster this summer.