This is how the thieves acted by robbing Thomas Partey and other top players in Spain

Ghanasoccernet.com has had access to the video (watch below) of the theft in the home of Ghana star Thomas Partey in Spain last month when the housekeeper of the Atletico Madrid's home was in the house.

They took watches, money and his UEFA Champion League runner-up medal.

The top Spanish police force called Civil Guard attributed 14 home robberies to the thieves from Albania including the one at the house of Partey in the Madrid town of Boadilla del Monte.

As you can see in the videos of the security cameras, the three assailants, overcome the fence easily, progressed by crawling through the garden of the chalet and calmly forced the door of the house.

The attackers knew that the player and his partner were in Moscow, where Atletico Madrid played the UEFA Champions League, but the housekeeper was inside the targeted home.

In a few minutes, the expert thieves were able to take cash, a handful of luxury watches and the runner-up medal of the soccer player's Champions League, precisely what Thomas most regretted when he went to report the robbery at the Civil Guard.

They are the same thieves who stole from the house of Real Madrid Isco Alarcon , who recognized his belongings between the loot recovered by the police of the Central Operating Unit and the Comandancia de Madrid.

And it is the same bandits that tried to successfully raid Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane's house last spring.

Investigators suspect that they are also the perpetrators of the robbery at Casemiro's house but that they were able to take the loot out of Spain in record time with the help of a Spanish partners who were collaborating with the criminals from Albania.

Now the owner of a shop called “Buy Gold” in Madrid has been that is accused of buying the stolen goods from the band's four Albanians.

A veteran gang in home thefts with special focus on footballers has practiced the rogue trade for 15 years.

Among them is the violent assault on the mansion of producer José Luis Moreno that almost cost the victim's life.

They used stolen cars to commit the assaults and some of these vehicles were also recovered by the Civil Guard taking advantage of the fact that they were sporadically in Spain to commit their acts.

The gang move from Albania to Spain even month and depart immediately after their raids to their country of Albania.

Below watch the video below