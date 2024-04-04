This is where I choose to play, I'm really happy at Arsenal - Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has dismissed speculation surrounding his future, reaffirming his dedication to the club where his contract extends until 2025.

Despite enduring injury setbacks that sidelined him for over seven months, the Black Stars midfielder made a promising return to action, earning his first start since August 2023 in Arsenal's recent 2-0 victory over Luton Town.

Addressing the ongoing rumours linking him away from Arsenal, the 30-year-old expressed his contentment with the club, emphasising his happiness whenever he steps onto the field.

“This is where I choose to play, I'm really happy every time I'm on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I'm really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club,” Partey stated in an interview with football.london.

With just 12 months remaining on his current contract, speculation persists regarding Partey's future at the London club. However, the midfielder's remarks indicate his intention to remain at Arsenal and contribute positively to the team's endeavors.

As Arsenal fans eagerly anticipate Partey's continued presence and contributions on the pitch, his commitment to the club provides reassurance amid the swirling transfer rumours. With his contract set to run until June 2025, Partey's focus remains firmly on thriving at Arsenal and helping the team achieve its objectives in the seasons ahead.