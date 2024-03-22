"This will prepare us for Mali and CAR"- Ghana coach Otto Addo on expectations ahead of Nigeria friendly

Ghana coach Otto Addo believes the friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda will prepare the team for June's World Cup qualifiers.

Addo was reappointed coach of the Black Stars following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

The Black Stars endured a difficult Africa Cup of Nations and were eliminated at the group stage of the competition in Ivory Coast.

Otto Addo wants to use the two friendlies to find solutions to the team's problems before the return of the World Cup qualifiers, where Ghana will face Mali and the Central African Republic.

"For me, it’s always the same. Each match has different preferences and different options. But also different hurdles and different solutions and for us it’s always the aim to find the right solutions defensively and offensively," he said in a pre-match presser.

"So I think Nigeria and Uganda it’s an optimal preparation for the team and I think we can expect the same obstacles, so however the game ends, if we take the right conclusions out of these games then we can prepare ourselves for the upcoming matches against Mali and Central African Republic," he added.

Ghana will face Nigeria on Friday in Marrakech before engaging Uganda four days later.