Thomas Partey acknowledges transfer speculations as he addresses Arsenal future

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has directly addressed the ongoing transfer speculations, asserting his dedication to the club for the foreseeable future.

The Ghana international, who recently made a significant return to Arsenal's starting lineup after a prolonged absence, has been the subject of speculation linking him to potential moves to Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.

However, following Arsenal's commanding 2-0 victory over Luton Town, Partey took the opportunity to reaffirm his satisfaction with life at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking with football.london post-match, he emphasized his commitment to Arsenal, stating, “This is where I choose to play, I'm really happy every time I'm on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I'm really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club.”

Acknowledging the ongoing rumours, Partey remained steadfast in his allegiance to the Gunners, expressing his contentment to continue representing the club.

Addressing his contract situation, with just one year remaining at the end of the season, Partey emphasized the importance of maintaining peak performance and availability for selection, remarking, "I still have to the end of the season, I think. I have to do my best and try to perform at the highest level, and I think the most important is to be available every time."

Despite facing formidable competition in Arsenal's midfield, Partey maintains optimism regarding his role at the club and his potential contributions to their success.