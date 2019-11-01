Thomas Partey admits Atlético Madrid problems in difficult draw against Deportivo Alaves

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has admitted that their 1-1 stalemate with Deportivo Alaves was very stern.

The Rojiblancos were believed to have clinched the three points at the Estadio Mendizorrotza against Alaves after Alvaro Morata put them ahead in the 70th minute.

But Alaves crawled back to pick a draw following a 83rd minute equalizer from Lucas Perez.

Statitics indicated that Diego Simeone’s men toppled their opponents in terms of ball possession — clocking 52% against 48%.

The capital-based side however finished the match with less shot at goal which suggest that Alaves were more threatening in the game.

“It was a difficult game, we got ahead but they got a great goal and it's time to continue working. Mr. asked us to have the ball. We have to keep working and go ahead. You have to keep adding, you have to get stronger and keep going. We have tried until the end,” Partey told Movistar TV.