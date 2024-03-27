Thomas Partey attributes football success to long-term passion from childhood

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has attributed his deep-rooted passion for football to his upbringing alongside his father in Ghana, a journey that has culminated in a successful career, notably with Arsenal.

Partey, who transitioned from grassroots football in Ghana to become a pivotal figure at top European clubs, including Atletico Madrid and Arsenal, reminisced about his early days with the sport.

"For me, I grew up with my father playing football, so I always had a football around the home when I was young," Partey revealed in an interview with Arsenal TV, highlighting his father's influence on his football journey.

The Odumase Krobo native elaborated on how football became an integral part of his life from a young age, stating, "It was the same at school with my friends there, everywhere we went I just wanted to play football." His passion led him to join his first football team at the age of nine, marking the beginning of his unwavering commitment to the sport.

Despite facing initial challenges, Partey's dedication and talent saw him rise through the ranks, eventually catching the attention of European clubs. In 2020, he made a high-profile move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth 50 million Euros, solidifying his status as a significant player for the Gunners.

Although the current season has presented its share of setbacks for the 30-year-old midfielder, including injuries, Partey remains resolute in his determination to contribute to Arsenal's quest for success.

With aspirations to help the team secure their first league title in two decades and vie for their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy, Partey is poised to play a pivotal role in Arsenal's endeavors.