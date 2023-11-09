Thomas Partey considering a move to Juventus amid injury struggles at Arsenal

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed his desire to depart Arsenal and join Juventus in the Italian Serie A GHANASoccernet has gathered.

The midfielder's name made waves in the summer transfer window with several reports linking him away from the Gunners after the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham for a record transfer fee and Joghinho who joined from Chelsea in January.

To add to that Partey has battled with several injuries in recent times ruling him out of many crucial games.

Partey is intrigued by the thought of competing in the highly competitive Italian league and believes that a move to Turin would offer him a new challenge to advance his career.

The Daily Mail reports that Thomas Partey has informed Arsenal that he wishes to join Juventus in January.

He informed the Gunners of his intention to leave in the following window. Thomas Partey is currently injured and will be sidelined until December adding to the woes for his nation Ghana who are gearing up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which begins this month with mouthwatering clashes again st Madagascar and Comoros.