Thomas Partey determined to overcome injury setbacks to aid Arsenal's title ambitions

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has voiced his determination to overcome injury setbacks and contribute to Arsenal's pursuit of English Premier League glory.

Despite enduring a challenging season marred by persistent injuries, Partey remains optimistic about his potential return to action, aiming to make an impact in the upcoming crucial clash against Manchester City.

The 30-year-old Ghanaian international acknowledged his difficulties due to his limited Premier League appearances this season but expressed readiness to give his all for the team's cause.

Reflecting on his injury struggles, Partey emphasised his eagerness to contribute to the team's success, stating, "It’s been tough for me, being injured for a long time, but now I am ready to give everything I can to the team."

Partey's commitment to elevating Arsenal's performance was evident as he highlighted his dedication to rehabilitation to regain his peak form. He emphasized his desire to rejoin the squad and play a pivotal role in Arsenal's pursuit of silverware.

"I worked hard during my rehab to be able to come back to the level I need to be at. Now I want to get back with the team," he affirmed, underlining his determination to overcome setbacks and bolster Arsenal's chances of clinching the Premier League title.

With memories of last season's title race still fresh, where Arsenal narrowly missed out to Manchester City, Partey is determined to play a significant role in Arsenal's bid to reclaim the trophy.

As Arsenal gears up for the season's final stretch, Partey's resilience and commitment serve as a source of encouragement for the team and fans alike, as they aim to challenge for top honors in the English Premier League.