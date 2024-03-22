Thomas Partey features as Arsenal suffer humiliating defeat to QPR in friendly

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, featured for Arsenal in their friendly against English Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The Black Stars midfielder was excused from the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda to fully recover from an injury that has kept him out for almost four months.

Alongside first-team teammate Takehiro Tomiyasu, the Gunners were humbled by QPR in the friendly played on Wednesday. Partey lasted 64 minutes as he builds on his game time before the resumption of the league after the international break.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder came close to giving Arsenal the lead early in the game but his compatriot, Albert Adomah took advantage of the miss to serve Michael Frey with the opener for QPR.

The lively Adomah and Frey tormented the Arsenal defence, forcing a corner kick moments later which was headed over by Steve Cook.

Frey doubled the lead after the break before Elijah Dixon-Bonner extended the advantage for the hosts.

Ziyad Larkeche sealed victory for Queens Park Rangers late in the game.