Thomas Partey hails Atletico Madrid players despite defeat to Barca

Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, says he is impressed with his team mates despite the defeat to Barcelona over the weekend at the Camp Nou in the La Liga.

Atletico Madrid were hoping to close the gap with the league leaders as they were able to hold the Catalans to a draw in the first half despite playing with 10-men as Deigo Costa was sent off.

Their resolve not to concede was broken as Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored in the second half to secure a 2-0 win for Barcelona who have stretched their lead on the table to 11 points.

The 25-year old who was booked in the game after the match said, "Here it is not easy to play and with one player less. We have done a huge job, we have given our faces and we are happy with that. After the expulsion of Diego everything changed, we had to defend more to avoid being taken on the counterattack. We have tried".

Atletico Madrid after this defeat are 11 points behind Barcelona who are on top of the summit with 73 points.