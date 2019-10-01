VIDEO: Thomas Partey scores as Atletico Madrid see off Lokomotiv Moscow in UEFA Champions League

Thomas Partey has capped off a fabulous week with a goal as Atletico Madrid inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Lokomotiv Moscow on Matchday Two of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Rojiblancos showed great intent on grabbing an early opener against the Russian giants but Diego Costa’s fierce shot went just off wide.

Both sides had half chances to take the initiative but did not take it as referee Orel Grinfeld brought the game to an end.

Diego Simeone’s charges came out from the dugout with the same determination before deservedly going ahead through Joao Felix in the 48th minute.

It was not long before Thomas Partey clinched the three points for the visitors with a clinical finish in the 58th minute.

Partey — who is enjoying a rich vein of form for the Madrid-based outfit — played full throttle of the game.

He put up a splendid display in the team’s goalless draw in the Madrid derby over the weekend, winning the best player of the game.

Watch video of Partey's goal below