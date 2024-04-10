Thomas Partey makes first UCL appearance for Arsenal in draw against Bayern Munich

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey finally made his UEFA Champions League debut for Arsenal after coming on in the second half of the quarter-final draw against Bayern Munich.

Partey replaced Kai Havertz with four minutes remaining as the Gunners battled to a 2-2 first-leg draw at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

The former Atletico Madrid star, who helped Arsenal return to Europe's elite competition for the first time in seven years, has seen his 2023/24 campaign hampered by injuries.

The 30-year-old just returned from an injury that has kept him out since October last year, and before that he has been in and out of the team due to the similar problems.

Despite just seeing four minutes of action, the hardworking midfielder added steel to Arsenal's midfielder as they travel to Germany with a draw.

The English giants got off to a bright start after Bukayo Saka opened the scoring 12 minutes into the match.

Serge Gnabry, a former Arsenal player, responded six minutes later before their North London foe, Harry Kane, handed the visitors the lead from the spot.

Leandro Trossard levelled for Arsenal with 14 minutes remaining.